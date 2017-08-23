Huntsville 100 Miles-100 Days walking challenge

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle launched his annual 100 Miles-100 Days Walking Challenge on Wednesday.

The kickoff event is at 6 p.m. at the Huntsville Botanical Garden in conjunction with the “Fidos After Five” walkabout. The Garden is providing free entrance for this event starting at 5:30 p.m.

You can bring a leashed dog or walk one provided by Animal Services.

The 100 Miles – 100 Days Walking Challenge continues through Nov. 30. It is one of many activities sponsored by Healthy Huntsville, a citywide initiative to promote exercise and nutrition and fight obesity.

Participants can join one of the organized walking events or walk on their own. Use the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama app at walkingworks.com to track your miles. Walkers who complete 100 miles in 100 days will be entered into a drawing for free Fitbits.

The list of fall walking events include:

Huntsville Botanical Garden - Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology - Sept. 12 12:15 p.m.

Jaycee Building & Fairgrounds at John Hunt Park - Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Space & Rocket Center - Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Arts Huntsville - Oct. 19 at 12:15 p.m.

Hays Nature Preserve - Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.

S.R. Butler Green at Campus No. 805 - Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

Big Spring Park - Nov. 26 at 4: 30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48