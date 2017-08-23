2 arrested in drug bust at Guntersville housing complex

An illegally parked car led to a large drug bust in Guntersville.

43-year-old Carlos Lamont Calloway is charged with trafficking of marijuana and methamphetamine along with possession of crack cocaine. 42-year-old Jenny Reynolds is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Drug agents say they've been getting some complaints and it's the public's help that made this bust happen.

Guntersville police responded to a public housing complex on Saturday after receiving a complaint of where a car was parked. That led them to this home in the 1800 block of Carlisle Avenue. It was there they discovered over three and a half pounds of marijuana, nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, nearly five grams of crack cocaine, cash and a stolen gun.

Lt. Mike Turner said Calloway was also charged with receiving stolen property for the stolen gun. He said they've been getting complaints previously about that home.

"That's actually what got us to where we are, is police working with the community and following up on tips and leads. This is what you get when the community and police work together," said Turner.

Turner said they also plan to seek federal charges.

