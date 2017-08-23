2 arrested in drug bust at Guntersville housing complex

Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
A Madison County judge upheld a jury's decision to put the man behind an infamous Huntsville double murder in prison for the rest of his life with no chance of getting out.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $10 million economic development grant to expand the campus at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and establish a U.S. Cyber Camp.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Charges against 46-year-old Valarie Rena Patterson of Mobile have been upgraded to manslaughter.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
