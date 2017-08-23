Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Huntsville

Huntsville police search for an escaped inmate near Church Street and Cleveland Avenue. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from an inmate labor detail Wednesday afternoon.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Jason Majors.

Majors was working as an inmate labor trustee in the area of Church Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police brought in K-9 units to search for him.

Majors was serving a sentence for misdemeanor charges.

He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches, 170 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He also has a mustache with no beard. He was last seen wearing his jail issued lime green shirt and pants with a white T-shirt underneath.

If anyone sees Majors, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

Police looking for someone who escaped work release program - searching on Cleveland Ave in Huntsville pic.twitter.com/Enm4j3D6cl — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) August 23, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48