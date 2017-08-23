Huntsville escapee back in custody

Huntsville police search for an escaped inmate near Church Street and Cleveland Avenue. (Source: WAFF)

An escaped prisoner is back in custody.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police Department confirm Jason Majors has been captured.



Majors escaped from an inmate labor detail in Huntsville on Wednesday afternoon.



He was captured at 1:00p.m. Thursday at Propst Drugs on Pratt Avenue in Huntsville.

This subject has been returned to custody! — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) August 24, 2017

Majors was working as an inmate labor trustee in the area of Church Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police brought in K-9 units to search for him.

Majors was serving a sentence for misdemeanor charges.

Police looking for someone who escaped work release program - searching on Cleveland Ave in Huntsville pic.twitter.com/Enm4j3D6cl — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) August 23, 2017

