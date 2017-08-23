Huntsville escapee back in custody - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Huntsville escapee back in custody

An escaped prisoner is back in custody.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and Huntsville Police Department confirm Jason Majors has been captured.

Majors escaped from an inmate labor detail in Huntsville on Wednesday afternoon.

He was captured at 1:00p.m. Thursday at Propst Drugs on Pratt Avenue in Huntsville.

Majors was working as an inmate labor trustee in the area of Church Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police brought in K-9 units to search for him.

Majors was serving a sentence for misdemeanor charges.

