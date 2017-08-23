Missing Boaz woman found in Colorado

The Marshall County Sheriffs Office has located a missing Boaz woman.

Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls said 38-year-old Angel Leann Holland has been found in El Paso County, Colorado. She is OK.

Walls said they are waiting for details regarding her travel back top Alabama.

Walls had been missing since Aug. 17.

