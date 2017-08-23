Authorities searching for missing Boaz woman - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Authorities searching for missing Boaz woman

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Angel Holland (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office) Angel Holland (Source: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Marshall County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help to find a missing Boaz woman. 

Deputies say family members haven't talked to 38-year-old Angel Leann Holland since August 17.

If you have any information about Holland's whereabouts, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly