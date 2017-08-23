Authorities searching for missing Boaz woman

The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
A Madison County judge upheld a jury's decision to put the man behind an infamous Huntsville double murder in prison for the rest of his life with no chance of getting out.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $10 million economic development grant to expand the campus at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and establish a U.S. Cyber Camp.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and, possibly, hurricane-force winds.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
The person of interest in the double-murder and bank robbery in Conway on Monday is in custody. Brandon MIchael Council was arrested in Greenville, North Carolina Wednesday, along with two other people, authorities there confirmed. Brandon Michael Council was wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of two CresCom bank employees during a bank robbery at the CresCom Bank in Conway on Monday afternoon.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
Click here to see how much you would take home depending on which state you bought your winning lottery ticket in.More >>
Millions of people try their luck on big lottery games like Powerball every week. We wonder what the odds actually are that you'll choose the winning combinations.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
