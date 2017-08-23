Authorities searching for missing Boaz woman

The Marshall County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help to find a missing Boaz woman.

Deputies say family members haven't talked to 38-year-old Angel Leann Holland since August 17.

If you have any information about Holland's whereabouts, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

