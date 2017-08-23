1 arrested after MCSO and SWAT drug bust on Joe Quick Road

The Madison County Sheriff's Office and SWAT arrested a man on drug charges early Wednesday morning after they conducted a drug bust.

Investigators tell us meth, particularly ICE was being sold at the home in the 2100 block of Joe Quick Road.

Investigators also tell us the SWAT team executed the search warrant in the home that resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Jason Dewayne Parks.

Police presence at a residence on Joe Quick Road. SWAT team is here as well as a HEMSI truck. Waiting to get information @waff48 pic.twitter.com/fcMbXA5JJ9 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 23, 2017

No injuries and no confrontation happened during the search.

Officials tell us Parks is charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances -meth and ICE, sudden person forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

