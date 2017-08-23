City of Sheffield in need of more firefighters

Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he is running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary. He is challenging Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.More >>
A Madison County judge upheld a jury's decision to put the man behind an infamous Huntsville double murder in prison for the rest of his life with no chance of getting out.More >>
A Madison County judge upheld a jury's decision to put the man behind an infamous Huntsville double murder in prison for the rest of his life with no chance of getting out.More >>
The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $10 million economic development grant to expand the campus at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and establish a U.S. Cyber Camp.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a $10 million economic development grant to expand the campus at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and establish a U.S. Cyber Camp.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>