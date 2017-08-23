City of Sheffield in need of more firefighters

City Council members have approved Public Safety Director Dewey King's request to advertise for more firefighters.

The commission hired John Gregory Patrick on Monday, but King said he needs more.

Like many small cities, Sheffield often hires new firefighters, pays to have them trained, only to see them leave after two years. If a firefighter leaves within two years of being hired, the city hiring them has to repay the city for their training.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48