Former Decatur boxer dies after being struck by vehicle on US 31

One of Austinville Boxing Club's former fighters died Tuesday after a car struck him as he was getting out of his truck on U.S. 31 South, troopers said.

Dean Bumpus, 49, was killed in the car vs. pedestrian collision that occurred around 1:15 a.m., troopers said. Limestone County Coroner Mike West pronounced him dead on the scene.

Bumpus' boxing coach, Armando de Quesada, said he boxed in the 1990s at the gym the late Marvin Posey organized.

"Dean was one of those boxers that when the coaches put him in, it was not a matter of if he would win, but how long it would take," de Quesada said.

Though de Quesada and Bumpus lost touch after the boxing club's gym on Railroad Street closed, they still talked from time to time.

Read more at Decatur Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48