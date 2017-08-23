St. Florian's first pharmacy causing excitement

When Derek Ray, with his business partner and his father-in-law Craig Anderson, decided to build a pharmacy in St. Florian, they had no idea the building would create such excitement.

“We have people stopping by here all the time just to look at the construction and to talk,” said Ray, who is overseeing the construction. “They will talk about the old days, the way St. Florian used to be.”

The structure that is being built at the intersection of Lauderdale 47 and St. Florian Road will be the town’s first full-scale pharmacy and the first two-story business in the town in nearly 50 years.

St. Florian Pharmacy is being built on the same spot where a general store and the old Huepel’s Grocery were located until the grocery closed in the 1960s.

