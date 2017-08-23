AL legislator: Tighten law on teacher/student sexual relationships

A state legislator wants to tighten the law on teachers and sexual relationships with students, should a criminal appeals court side with a lower court judge who recently said the current statute is unconstitutional.

Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, this week said he’s asked bill drafters and attorneys in the Statehouse to look at other states’ laws that have passed constitutional challenge and “see how our statute can be improved to withstand future challenges.”

The goal is simple, Orr said: To keep school employees from having inappropriate relationships with students.

Orr said he wants to be ready with the legislation if Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson’s ruling is upheld.

