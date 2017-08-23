Crews working to restore power in South Huntsville near Drake Av - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Crews working to restore power in South Huntsville near Drake Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in south Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Jones Valley Drive and from Memorial Parkway east to Walton's Mountain.

Crews have been dispatched.

The cause is unknown at this time.

