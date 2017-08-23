Crews working to restore power in South Huntsville near Drake Avenue

Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power in south Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Jones Valley Drive and from Memorial Parkway east to Walton's Mountain.

Crews have been dispatched.

Power outage in south HSV from Drake Ave south to Jones Valley Dr & from Mem Pkwy east to Walton's Mtn. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/CZ7opIMZeF — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 23, 2017

The cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48