Crews restore power in South Huntsville near Drake Avenue

Crews with Huntsville Utilities have restored power in south Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Jones Valley Drive and from Memorial Parkway east to Walton's Mountain.

Earlier Wednesday morning crews were dispatched to the area due to the outage. The cause is still unknown.

Power outage in south HSV from Drake Ave south to Jones Valley Dr & from Mem Pkwy east to Walton's Mtn. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/CZ7opIMZeF — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 23, 2017

However, crews are still on the scene making additional repairs.

Power has been restored to the previously reported area in south Huntsville. Crews remain on site making additional repairs. pic.twitter.com/vihEA9aCkU — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 23, 2017

