Crews restore power in South Huntsville near Drake Avenue

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Crews with Huntsville Utilities have restored power in south Huntsville from Drake Avenue south to Jones Valley Drive and from Memorial Parkway east to Walton's Mountain.

Earlier Wednesday morning crews were dispatched to the area due to the outage. The cause is still unknown. 

However, crews are still on the scene making additional repairs.  

