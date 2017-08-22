AL Sen. Holtzclaw running for US Congress

On Tuesday, Alabama Sen. Bill Holtzclaw announced he running for U.S. Congress in the GOP primary, where he will challenge Rep. Mo Brooks for his District 5 seat.

Holtzclaw currently serves Madison and Limestone counties in the state Senate. Before that, he was on the Madison City Council.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48