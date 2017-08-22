Marshall County volunteer fire chief suspended following arrest

A volunteer fire chief in Marshall County is suspended after his arrest on Monday. It happened at the Beulah Volunteer Fire Department just outside of Boaz.

Joshua Alexander Camp was arrested for failing to appear in court on pending charges of sexual abuse and child abuse.

Some of the neighbors say they had no idea the chief was facing charges and that they find concerning.

Camp finds himself out of the position he obtained in the last month after the resignation of Chris Brock. Brock said he resigned due to time constraints involving his work and was unaware of any pending charges against Camp.

Prosecutors say Camp was arrested on Monday for failing to appear for trial on his charges. He's since been released on bond.

Prosecutors say he's charged with inappropriately fondling a 14-year-old girl at a home just outside of Albertville back in December 2013.

Some local neighbors find it troubling.

"I've got three kids. That makes me feel pretty bad. I've got an infant and two toddlers, two of them are girls. That's not safe at all," a neighbor said.

Camp is due back in court for trial in January.

