Marshall, DeKalb drug investigation leads to 3 arrests

Marshall, DeKalb drug investigation leads to 3 arrests

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Pedro Pascual Andres (Source: Marshall County Jail) Pedro Pascual Andres (Source: Marshall County Jail)
Pedro Gomes Andres (Source: Marshall County Jail) Pedro Gomes Andres (Source: Marshall County Jail)
Michael Andres (Source: Boaz Police Department) Michael Andres (Source: Boaz Police Department)
(WAFF) -

Three people are facing major charges stemming from a lengthy drug investigation in Marshall and DeKalb counties.

Pedro Pascual Andres, Pedro Gomes Andres and Michael Andres have been charged with drug trafficking.

Drug agents say they seized just over a pound of meth, a half-pound of marijuana and eight grams of cocaine. Two guns and close to $10,000 in cash were also seized.

