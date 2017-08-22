Marshall County woman charged with trafficking fentanyl for second time

There was a huge drug bust in Marshall County after a woman is found with a large quantity of the drug fentanyl. She was busted with the drug last year in connection with two deaths in Etowah County.

24-year-old Chelsey Renee Enfinger is in the Marshall County Jail on drug trafficking charges. Drug agents say they seized four ounces of the drug from her Albertville home. Drug task force agents say that the drugs are some of the most deadly.

Agents came to a home on South Edmondson Street with arrest warrants last Thursday looking for Chelsey Enfinger after she failed a drug screen. They found her hiding inside some kitchen cabinets.

Agents also had information she had fentanyl and they found four ounces of the drug.

Enfinger was charged with drug trafficking last year after three people overdosed while using the drug at an Etowah County home. Enfinger's $900,000 bond was set aside by a judge last year when she had medical complications while in jail stemming from her use of the drug.

Drug agents say fentanyl is much more powerful than morphine.

"It's extremely dangerous. Fentanyl is one of those that scares off of us. You can breath it, you can touch it, just getting it on your skin could kill you," said Marshall County Drug Task Force commander John Siggers.

Enfinger remains in the Marshall County Jail held without bond.

