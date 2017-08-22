Authorities find two people unconscious in car; children in backseat

A man and woman are in custody after authorities found them unconscious in a vehicle with children.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Wall Triana and Ford Chapel in Harvest after reports of two people slumped over in a car.



Witnesses attempted to wake the man and woman with no success.



Authorities say both were under the influence, but officials would not specify what substance was involved. Two young children were in the backseat.



Authorities were able to resuscitate the man and woman.



The Alabama Department of Human Resources was on scene to take the children.



The Sheriff's Office says the man and woman are facing criminal charges.











