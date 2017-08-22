2 arrested after being found passed out in car with children in backseat

A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Wall Triana and Ford Chapel in Harvest after reports of two people slumped over in a car.

Witnesses attempted to wake the man and woman with no success.

Authorities say both were under the influence, but officials would not specify what substance was involved. Two young children were in the backseat.

Authorities were able to resuscitate the man and woman.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources was on scene to take the children.

The adults were identified as Victoria Barr, 23, and Justin Wood, 24. They were charged with reckless endangerment,



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48