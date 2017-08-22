Why your allergies are acting up

The hot August weather is not the only thing making it difficult to be outside this time of year.



Heavy doses of ragweed pollen are in the air and that's enough to ruin the day for someone that suffers from the allergy.



The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America estimates as many as 65 million Americans suffer from an allergy to ragweed. However, not all pollen allergy suffers have problems with ragweed. The AAFA reports 75 percent of people with a pollen allergy will have issues with ragweed.

It's not just you. Ragweed pollen is high across the Tennessee Valley this week! https://t.co/f28DKgFmOZ pic.twitter.com/qhpE48ubQF — WAFF 48 (@waff48) August 22, 2017

Ragweed matures in August and a single weed can produce up to 1 billion pollen grains. The warm weather allows the weed to spread easily. The only real relief comes when the cold weather kills the plant.



Nose sprays and antihistamines can be used to control symptoms. You should talk with your doctor if these treatments are not effective.



You should also keep in mind that pollen counts are often highest right after dawn. So a delayed start to your morning could also bring you some relief from ragweed.



