Decatur man arrested on drug charges

Decatur police received a complaint of narcotics being distributed from the Willow’s Apartment Complex in the 1200 block of Beltline Road.

Police tell us they identified the suspect as 26-year-old Cordarrell Nicholas.

Authorities tell us during the investigation, Nicholas was seen leaving the residence in a black Chrysler sedan with a small child standing in the rear of the vehicle and not securely fastened in a child restraint.

Police conducted a vehicle stop on Danville Road for the infraction and say when they approached the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the car.

During the search, a quantity of cocaine was located inside of the vehicle and marijuana bagged for sales was located on Nicholas’.

Nicholas was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

