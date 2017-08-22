Proposal to end Decatur alley pickup trashed; rate hike likely

The controversial proposal to eliminate alley pickup as part of Decatur’s garbage service is dead and likely will be replaced by a rate hike for residents who have the service.

Council President Chuck Ard said in the work session prior to Monday’s meeting that he wouldn’t hold a vote because there wasn’t enough council support for the proposal to pass.

Councilwoman Paige Bibbee said she proposed the compromise because residents who live on alleys were so against the change, but the city needs to offset the expense.

“I think it’s a good compromise because it (alley pickup) is more expensive,” Bibbee said.

Street and Environmental Services Director Rickey Terry proposed eliminating alley pickup early this year as a way to save $2 million over a 5-year period, but residents who live on alleys were vocal in their opposition to the proposed change.

