Attorneys file motion questioning Colbert County capital murder indictment

Defense attorneys for a Colbert County man who faces the death penalty if he is found guilty of capital murder have filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Florence attorneys David Bradley and Jamy Poss filed a motion in Colbert County court asking Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher to dismiss the indictment against their client, Thomas Hubbard.

The motion claims the indictment violates the Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and 14th Amendments and a new grand jury should hear the case.

In the motion, Bradley and Poss claim the indictment “fails to specify the aggravating circumstance on which a death sentence may be imposed.”

Hubbard was indicted Aug. 11, 2016 in connection with the shooting death of Ki-Jana Freeman, 19, of Tuscumbia.

The motion states the indictment does not contain the “fact finding necessary” to subject Hubbard to a death sentence.

