Alabama Public Charter School Commission blocks charter school for young inmates

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission has denied an application for a proposed statewide charter school that would have served county inmates 21 and younger and helped them work toward earning their high school diplomas.

The commission, in a meeting Monday via teleconference, voted 9-0 to deny the application of Teens Path to Success. The commission last month gave the nonprofit group two weeks to address questions about its application, and members still had concerns Monday about the budget and other issues.

Commission Chairman Ed Richardson said before the vote that the commission has never approved an application without the “stamp of approval” of the National Association of Charter School Authorizers, which reviews Alabama charter applications. Last month, commission members praised the concept of a school that would serve young inmates, but Richardson cited the national association’s report that TPS' financial plan didn’t sufficiently detail financial policies and procedures and didn’t include a detailed budget. The National Association of Charter School Authorizers also said TPS’ plan “did not provide sufficient and sound evidence that the applicant could operate the program effectively at scale.”

"My major concern is whatever charter we approve must be successful,” Richardson said Monday.

Commission member Tommy Ledbetter complained that the amount of money to be paid to Huntsville-based Pinnacle Schools to provide education services would be 35 percent of the budget for the first year and 40 percent by the fifth year. “That gives me a lot of heartburn,” Ledbetter said.

