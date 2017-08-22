Alabama Public Charter School Commission blocks charter school for young inmates

Astronomers Without Borders is asking you not to throw away your solar eclipse glasses.More >>
On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.More >>
A request for a mental evaluation on a woman accused of instigating the 2016 shooting death of her husband has caused the capital murder trial to be continued.More >>
There were a few here who came to communicate their belief that the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan should remain at the Madison County courthouse.More >>
A burglary on August 17 led Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators to marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $150,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen across three different states.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
