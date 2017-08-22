Vehicle kills man getting out of truck near Calhoun Community College

A pedestrian was killed by a pickup truck early Tuesday. It happened in front of Calhoun Community College's campus in Limestone County.

Alabama State Troopers say a 2013 Dodge pickup struck the pedestrian and the pickup truck that he had just gotten out of. It happened at about 1:15 a.m. on U.S. 31 at the 362 mile marker, about three miles north of Decatur.

Dean Ray Bumpus, 49, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers did not say if the driver will face charges or what caused the accident.

