Vehicle kills man getting out of truck near Calhoun Community College

A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
Astronomers Without Borders is asking you not to throw away your solar eclipse glasses.More >>
On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.More >>
A request for a mental evaluation on a woman accused of instigating the 2016 shooting death of her husband has caused the capital murder trial to be continued.More >>
There were a few here who came to communicate their belief that the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan should remain at the Madison County courthouse.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
