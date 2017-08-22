1 dead in Limestone County crash near Calhoun Community College - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 dead in Limestone County crash near Calhoun Community College

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

One person is dead after an overnight crash on Highway 31 in Limestone County.

The crash happened just after 1 o'clock on Tuesday morning right in front of Calhoun Community College's campus.

No word on the name of the person killed, or what caused the crash. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly