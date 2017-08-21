Here's how to donate your solar eclipse glasses to children in need

Astronomers Without Borders is asking you not to throw away your solar eclipse glasses.More >>
Astronomers Without Borders is asking you not to throw away your solar eclipse glasses.More >>
On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.More >>
On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.More >>
A request for a mental evaluation on a woman accused of instigating the 2016 shooting death of her husband has caused the capital murder trial to be continued.More >>
A request for a mental evaluation on a woman accused of instigating the 2016 shooting death of her husband has caused the capital murder trial to be continued.More >>
There were a few here who came to communicate their belief that the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan should remain at the Madison County courthouse.More >>
There were a few here who came to communicate their belief that the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan should remain at the Madison County courthouse.More >>
A burglary on August 17 led Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators to marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $150,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen across three different states.More >>
A burglary on August 17 led Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators to marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $150,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen across three different states.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
The agency has reached its federally mandated limit for salary and overtime allowances.More >>
The agency has reached its federally mandated limit for salary and overtime allowances.More >>
Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.More >>
Military officials have identified the five aviators who were on board a Black Hawk helicopter that crashed off Oahu's North Shore last Tuesday.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>