Here's how to donate your solar eclipse glasses to children in need

Astronomers Without Borders is asking you not to throw away your solar eclipse glasses. They're aiming to collect hundreds of thousands of glasses and send them to children less fortunate in third-world countries like Chile and Indonesia.

They're gearing up for the two different eclipse cycles in 2019 that will cross over parts of South America and parts of Southeast Asia. They say kids in those areas can't afford glasses and have no way of enjoying the eclipse. That's why they're asking you to save your glasses and donate them.

"We focused entirely on underserved communities, poor schools, rural areas, half way houses, the places that weren't going to get the glasses otherwise, so even here in the United States there was a need for many many millions, and when you get into third-world countries the need is even greater," said Mike Simmons, president of Astronomers Without Borders.

To learn how you can donate, go to their website.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48