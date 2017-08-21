Jackson County students witness solar eclipse

Northeast Alabama was one of the darkest in the state being very close to the path of total eclipse on Monday.

Students at Bryant School were probably the closest to the total eclipse.

"It's fixing to get really dark out here, really dark," said student Lane Gamble as the sun began to be shielded by the moon.

Students at Bryant School got a firsthand science lesson Monday you just can't witness every day.

"It's something that I'll never be able to see again and I want to at least be able to see it's once," said student Jonah Slay.

Around 1:30 p.m., students witnessed a near total eclipse of the sun. Strange things began happening, like the nightlights at the school cutting on. Then the sounds began.

"Out of nowhere, the crickets started chirping and the frogs were croaking," said Slay.

"It's like they know that it's getting dark," said Gamble.

When the eclipse reached its peak, that's when some students said it was an experience they could not only see but feel.

"Whenever the sun, I mean the moon, started to go over the sun, it got kinda chilly like if you're at a game, a baseball game at night, how it gets that chilly feeling," said Gamble.

But a few short moments later, the dark slowly began to turn light and everything turned back normal once again.

"It's kinda cool seeing the sky go dark and seeing the stars during the daytime," said Gamble.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

