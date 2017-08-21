MCSO investigator resigns after arrest on sexual abuse charges

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference on Monday morning that an investigator who was arrested on sex crimes charges has resigned.

On Friday, Roland Campos, 63, was charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.

Campos was released from the Madison County jail on Saturday.

Officials tell us Campos resigned Friday before his arrest.

