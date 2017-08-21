Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator resigns after sex abuse arrest

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference on Monday morning that an investigator who was arrested on sex crimes charges has resigned.

On Friday, Roland Campos, 63, was charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree. He allegedly fonndled a 12-year-old girl

READ MORE: Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator accused of child sex abuse

Campos was released from the Madison County jail on Saturday.

Officials say Campos, a 10-year veteran of the sheriff's office, resigned on Friday before his arrest.

