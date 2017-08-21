Parts of Highway 72 shut down after fatal wreck

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal wreck that happened on Highway 72 east at Dug Hill Road on Monday morning.

Two vehicles were involved with one of them overturning.

Investigators tell us authorities are detouring drivers to Dug Hill Road to get back onto Highway 72.

Drivers can also use Winchester Road as a possible alternate route.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is also investigating this accident.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48