Huntsville man killed in U.S. 72 wreck

A Huntsville man lost his life in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 72 east of Dug Hill Road Monday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say a Nissan SUV struck a Chevrolet Tahoe shortly after 8 a.m. One of the vehicles overturned.

The Chevrolet's driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 70-year-old James Morgan Johnson.

Troopers said he was not using a seat belt.

