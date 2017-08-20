Decatur alley trash pickup proposal dies, rates likely to increase

A proposal to eliminate Decatur's alley pickup for trash died without a vote by city council on Monday, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

The proposal was met with a lot of resistance from Decatur residents who live on alleyways. It would have saved the city about $2 million.

Instead, the city council plans to put together a plan to increase trash pickup fees for those customers.

Read more at the Decatur Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48