Decatur City Council to vote on trash rate hike

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily have an update to a story we've been following.

Residents are expressing concern over the possible elimination of alley pick up in Decatur, now officials are considering a trash hike instead.

If approved, residents who currently use alleyway pick up will see a $5 increase.

City Council members will talk about the proposal at Monday’s meeting.

