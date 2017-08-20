Decatur purchasing crime-mapping software to help police patrols

Decatur police say their new crime-mapping software is a game changer for the department as well as the community.

That according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Police chief Nate Allen says when it's up and running, the software will be able to track crime on a map instead of having to comb through police reports to find a crimes location.

The new software also gives residents instant information about when and where crimes happen in the city.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48