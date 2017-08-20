North Courtland seeking grants to combat financial problems

Changes are underway in North Courtland.

City officials are working to combat financial problems.

Our news partners at the Decatur Daily spoke with Mayor Riely Evans.

He says he's looking at cutting hours at Town Hall down to three days a week.

Evans also says the town applied for a TVA grant, which could help pay for equipment for the street department.

North Courtland and other towns in Lawrence County have been struggling financially since the shutdown of the paper plant back in 2014.

