Muscle Shoals murder trial delayed

The murder trial of a Muscle Shoals woman has been delayed.

Erica Fox is accused of plotting with her boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, to kill her husband for insurance money.

A judge approved a motion for a mental evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial and mental state at the time of Jason Fox's death.

Her trial was scheduled to start Monday.

READ MORE: Wife, male suspect arrested in Muscle Shoals homicide investigation

READ MORE: Muscle Shoals murder case heading to grand jury

READ MORE: Court documents: Coworkers heard capital murder suspects discuss husband's killing

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48