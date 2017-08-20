Erica Fox murder trial delayed

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the murder trial of Erica Fox will be delayed.

She's accused of plotting with her boyfriend to kill her husband for insurance money.

A judge approved a motion for a mental evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial and mental state at the time of her husband's death.

Fox's trial was scheduled to start Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48