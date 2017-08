Winning Powerball numbers announced

The Powerball numbers were announced Wednesday following its climb to $700 million. And the winning numbers were...6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and the Powerball is 4.

Thousands upon thousands of lottery players have been winning up to this point. It's not yet known who Wednesday's winner was, but Saturday night's drawing resulted in 96,127 winning tickets in Tennessee alone, including a $2 million winner in Erin and a $200,000 winner in Memphis.

The $2 million winner matched five white numbers drawn, just one number shy of a jackpot win, while the $200,000 winner matched four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number.

Both players added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.

The current jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and the 3rd largest in North American lottery history. A drawing will be held on Wednesday night.

Powerball’s record jackpot is $1.586 billion, won by a Tennessee family in Munford and winners in Florida and California in January 2016.

