Lawrence commission buying site for animal shelter

In a unanimous decision, the Lawrence County Commission agreed to buy an old International paper building in Courtland to house its new animal shelter.

That according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

Commissioner Bobby Burch says the remote location will have no noise or smell, and no complaints.

In the past, the county has contracted with an animal shelter director or nearby county to house stray cats and dogs.

That deal ends September 30.

