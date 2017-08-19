Protesters rally at Confederate monument in downtown Huntsville

There were a few here who came to communicate their belief that the statue of Confederate General John Hunt Morgan should remain.

There were a couple of times when counter-protestors voiced their opinions in the zone permitted for the demonstration, but Huntsville Police handled the situations and they left the area peacefully when told to do so.

The demonstrators say it is wrong to have a symbol of the Confederacy, which they see as symbolic of injustice, at a place where justice is determined.

The opposition says the statue is part of history and their heritage, not about hate. We talked with people on both sides of the issue.

"Monuments like this placed here; there's something on the other side of the courthouse here-this courthouse, this place represents all the people. That don't represent all the people. So, let's get it out of here."

"I do not believe in any type of racism. Neither do we condone anything of the actions of the neo-Nazis, the Klan, Black Life (sic) Matters. We are an organization that is just to preserve history. That monument over there is history."

The Madison County Commission rejected calls to move the statue in 20-15. To move it now would incur a $25,000 fine because of a law signed by Governor Ivey this year.

Organizers of today's demonstration encourage people to go to the next county commission meeting and plead their case.

