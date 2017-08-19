Multi-state theft and drug bust in Limestone County

A burglary on August 17 led Limestone County Sheriff’s investigators to marijuana, methamphetamine, and over $150,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen across three different states.

Two Elkmont men are facing drug charges, with additional charges and arrests pending.

Homero Corona, 34, faces charges of drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Corona is currently held in the Limestone County Jail. No bond has been set.

Nickie Gene Haggermaker, 38, faces charges of illegal possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haggermaker is currently held in the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.

