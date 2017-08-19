Franklin County man charged with child abuse

One man is behind bars after a 5-year-old child suffered horrific injuries.

Timothy Arnold, 31, is charged with child abuse and domestic violence second-degree. That according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Investigators say Arnold is responsible for several injuries, including bruising to the child's face, head, ears and hip, and a broken femur in his leg.

Arnold is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

His bail has been set $100,000

