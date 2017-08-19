Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator accused of child sex abuse

An investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges Friday.

Roland Campos, 63, has been charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.

Campos was released from the Madison County jail on Saturday after posting $10,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says he resigned of Friday before his arrest.

Court documents reveal he allegedly fondled a 12-year-old girl in February.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48