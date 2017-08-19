Madison County Sheriff investigator arrested for sexual abuse

On Friday, an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on sex crime charges.

Roland Campos, 63, has been charged with four counts of felony sexual abuse in the first degree.

Campos was released from the Madison County jail on Saturday after posting $10,000 bond.

When reached for comment, Capt. Michael Salomonsky told us the sheriff’s office would be holding a press conference on Monday.

