Madison County Sheriff investigator arrested for sex crimes

Sources have confirmed to WAFF that an investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on sex crimes charges.

The investigator is Roland Campos. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Campos had not been listed on the current inmate roster in Madison County.

When reached for comment, Capt. Michael Salomonsky told us the sheriff’s office would be holding a press conference on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48