Former Madison County Sheriff's Office investigator indicted for child sex abuse

A former investigator for the Madison County Sheriff's Office has been indicted on sexual abuse charges.

Roland Campos, 64, has been indicted on counts of first-degree and second-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents reveal he allegedly fondled a 12-year-old girl in February 2017.

At a court hearing in November, Huntsville police investigator William McDonald took the stand to reveal some of the findings in this case against Campos.

He is accused of fondling a 12-year-old girl. The victim reported the abuse to her school counselor in February.

McDonald said the victim was taken to the child advocacy center where a forensic interview took place. He told the court that the victim said the abuse took place at Campos' house.

He said the victim was sitting on Campos' lap in his living room when he touched her inappropriately. McDonald also mentions Michael Walker, Campos' pastor, knew of the abuse. Walker is charged with the failure to report the abuse.

McDonald also revealed that Campos confessed to the victims' mother that he touched her daughter inappropriately. McDonald also stated that after interviewing the victim and her mother, he asked to interview Campos who declined.

In an unrelated case, Campos' son was also found guilty of sex abuse charges for molesting a 5-year-old girl in 2012.

