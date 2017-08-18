Huntsville Confederate monument protest set for Saturday

The call to remove Confederate monuments and symbols from government properties is growing rapidly in the wake of last weekend's deadly protest involving white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Saturday, a demonstration is planned at the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville.

For several years, social justice groups have asked for the Confederate statue at the courthouse to be moved to a museum or a place designated for the memory of Confederates. in 2015, the Madison County Commission rejected calls to remove the statue from the courthouse. In May of this year, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a law that punishes moving Confederate statues more than 40 years old with a $25,000 fine.

The demonstration is being promoted as a peaceful protest. Those opposed to removing Confederate symbols from government properties claim they represent heritage and history.

Dexter Strong is with the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance, one of groups organizing the protest. He said there is history associated with the Confederacy, one of racism and oppression, and a building where justice is weighed is no place for symbols representing injustice.

"What we see; two of America's greatest sins intersect, treason and racism. On their own, they are worthy of condemnation in public places. They're intersecting here. This is a no-brainer. This is not a partisan issue. This is not an economic issue. This is a moral issue," Strong said. "We should not have Confederate monuments in publicly funded places. That's not to suggest Confederate gravesites, Confederate museums, Civil War museums or even private properties should be barred from being able to show and house monuments that praise the Confederacy."

The demonstration calling for the removal of the Confederate monument is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Madison County Courthouse.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48