Former Madison police officer convicted of child sex abuse

A former Madison police officer was convicted of sex crimes.

William Watson was convicted of six counts of sex abuse against children under 12, and four more counts of second-degree sex abuse.

He could face more than 100 years in prison for those charges. His sentencing date has not been set.

READ MORE: Madison police officer on leave after sex abuse allegations

READ MORE: Former officer indicted on 17 counts of sex abuse

READ MORE: Former officer pleads not guilty to sexual abuse

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48