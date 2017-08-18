How to make a pinhole projector for the eclipse

Haven’t been able to snag a pair of solar eclipse glasses? Don’t worry, you can still view the eclipse by making your own pinhole projector.More >>
Haven’t been able to snag a pair of solar eclipse glasses? Don’t worry, you can still view the eclipse by making your own pinhole projector.More >>
A former Madison police officer was convicted of sex crimes.More >>
A former Madison police officer was convicted of sex crimes.More >>
Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing Wednesday.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing Wednesday.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Her blood alcohol limit was more than twice the legal limit, according to the arresting deputy.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Learn more about the last several total solar eclipses in the U.S., 2017's total solar eclipse, and the total solar eclipses in the years to come.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
If you’ve ever gotten a robocall that said you won a free cruise you could get a check for up to $900!More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy. Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Midland County boy. Authorities are searching for Caleb Tondre, 4.More >>