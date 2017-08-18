How to make a pinhole projector for the eclipse

Haven’t been able to snag a pair of solar eclipse glasses? Don’t worry, you can still view the eclipse by making your own pinhole projector. It’s simple and you probably have the materials lying around your house.

Here’s what you need:

A cardboard box

Dark or opaque tape

A box cutter or a sharp knife

Scissors

Aluminum foil

A piece of white paper

And a needle or a push pin

First, cut your paper in half and tape it to the inside of the box. Next, on the opposite side of the box, cut out two rectangles. Then take your aluminum foil and place over one of the rectangles and tape it down. Next, take your needle or push pin and poke a small hole through the aluminum foil. Finally, make sure you tape everything on the box shut. You want to cover any places that light could potentially leak through.

After that, you’re done and you can begin viewing the eclipse. Remember this is only an alternative to eclipse glasses. Never directly look at the eclipse unless you’re wearing the special glasses.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

